$60.95 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report sales of $60.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.06 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $58.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $246.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

WIFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

