$60.11 Million in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report sales of $60.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29,955%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $21.63 on Friday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $865.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

