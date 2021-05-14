5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNP. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

VNP opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a market cap of C$227.16 million and a P/E ratio of 87.19.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

