572 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after purchasing an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

