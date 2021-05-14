5,315 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,698,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

