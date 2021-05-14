$51.08 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post $51.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the lowest is $49.26 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $91.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $207.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

ASPS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 3,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,798. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.