5,000 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

