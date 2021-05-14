4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 4,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

