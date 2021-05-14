$4.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.55. Charter Communications reported earnings of $3.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $19.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $21.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.29.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR traded up $19.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $704.70. 22,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $704.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.13.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

