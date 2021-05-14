$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,989. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

