3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price reduced by analysts at Loop Capital from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

