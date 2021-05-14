$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report sales of $38.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.51 million and the lowest is $38.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $153.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,954 shares of company stock worth $13,136,847. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $48.64. 103,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

