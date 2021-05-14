36,808 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. PPG Industries accounts for about 2.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $178.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,989. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

