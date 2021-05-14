300 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,151,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DHIL stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.33. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $179.35. The firm has a market cap of $564.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

