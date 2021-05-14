$3.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $3.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.41. The stock had a trading volume of 321,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,504. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,796. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $28,534,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

