$29.66 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce sales of $29.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 616.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $60.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.65 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $59.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million.

MTEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 271,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $467.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,595,187.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,441,626 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,770. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

