2,559 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

