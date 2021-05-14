$2.81 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.79. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 99,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 153,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 1,004 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $12.40 on Friday, reaching $486.56. 1,857,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,660. The company has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.52 and a 200-day moving average of $479.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a one year low of $351.53 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.