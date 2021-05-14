$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 178,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,525,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,928. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

