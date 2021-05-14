1World (1WO) Trading Down 17% This Week

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $9,540.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 17% against the dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $513.47 or 0.01049265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00067260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00111869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060267 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.