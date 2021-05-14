1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of ONEM traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 8,050,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,989. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -18.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

