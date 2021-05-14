$150.45 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $150.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of -$6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,261.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $406.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $459.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $770.48 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $813.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $180.61. 176,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.81. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.