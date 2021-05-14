1,430 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,185,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after buying an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $156.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $144.03 and a 12 month high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

