14,000 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,322.70 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $897.04 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 158.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,470.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,408.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,658.52.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

