1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €23.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.49 ($32.34).

DRI stock opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1-year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.41 and its 200-day moving average is €22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

