10,951 Shares in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TACO. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.