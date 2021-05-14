$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $107.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $86.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $433.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $478.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $770.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

