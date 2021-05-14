100 Shares in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $603.90 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $745.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

