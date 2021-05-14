$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.97. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 86,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $226.36. 21,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.79. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

