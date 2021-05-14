$1.21 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

INBK traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $35.71. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $351.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

