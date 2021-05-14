$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

