$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,558. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

