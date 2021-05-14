-$1.06 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after buying an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,042,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

