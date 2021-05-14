$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $23,778,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATGE stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

