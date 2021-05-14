-$0.66 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.72). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,878. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,032.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

