$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $62.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

