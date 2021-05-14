-$0.41 EPS Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.46). Replimune Group also posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on REPL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,700. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Replimune Group by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,681,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,477,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.