$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.24. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $409.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

