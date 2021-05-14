-$0.16 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). Fastly posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $731,883.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,501 shares in the company, valued at $17,511,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 349,296 shares of company stock worth $27,160,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 128,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,279. Fastly has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

