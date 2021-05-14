-$0.09 EPS Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

