-$0.08 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.28. 994,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

