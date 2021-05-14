-$0.07 EPS Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000.

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.