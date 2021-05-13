Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 58,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

