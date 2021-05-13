Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 432 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 414.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

