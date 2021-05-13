Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,856 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

