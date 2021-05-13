Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.49 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.