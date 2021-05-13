Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.