Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 36,382.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

