Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $164.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,023.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

