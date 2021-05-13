Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on Z. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Z opened at $108.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,744 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

